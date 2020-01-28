Base Camp Bar & Grill in Snowmass Village, CO

If you choose to ring in your Mardi Gras perched beside Snowmass Mountain, you can’t do better than Base Camp Bar & Grill, which will offer a selection of themed drink specials for the festivities. The mountain views from the eatery’s giant terrace with a 24-foot firepit are superb. It also happens to be the perfect place to recap that early morning “Mother of all Ascensions” uphill race that you aced. At 7 p.m., scope out the town’s Mardi Gras fireworks show.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!