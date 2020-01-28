Ben Paris in Seattle, WA

Home to perhaps the only King Cake Old Fashioned we’ve ever heard of, Ben Paris is the place to kick back this Feb. 25, just a few blocks from Pike Place Market. For $35, you can also order your own King Cake daily through Feb. 25 if you’d like your own cake, beads, and that signature tot inside. Stay a while and order a few punchbowls of Hurricanes, a few servings of poutine, and the addictive crispy brussels sprouts.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!