Big Daddy’s New York in Massapequa, NY

This Long Island stronghold for 27 years is known for its Cajun- and Creole-inspired fare with a barbecue take. You won’t go home hungry. This year, they’ll host their Mardi Gras shindig from February 19 to the 25th with events like a blues brunch with jazz (12:30 p.m. on 2/23) and a ticketed buffet on Fat Tuesday starting at 7:30 p.m. with live music throughout the day and night. The restaurant orders Pat O’Brien’s Hurricane Mix directly from New Orleans, so you can thank the Big Easy for your Big Hangover come Wednesday.

