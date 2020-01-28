Broxton Brewery & Public House in Los Angeles, CA

Mardi Gras doesn’t have to be all about endless Vieux Carrés and Hurricanes. Love beer? Raise a pint glass or several at Chef Kyle Brown’s Fat Tuesday Beer Dinner at Broxton Brewery & Public House in Westwood. With vegan and non-vegan options, you can either choose to get select beers included or pony up for bottomless beers. Expect celebratory fare to include classics like fried okra, Étouffée, Hoppin’ John, and more.

