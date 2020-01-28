French Korner at Houndstooth Saloon in Chicago, IL

Laissez les bon temps rouler beginning on Feb. 4 at the French Korner at Houndstooth Saloon pop-up in Wrigleyville. For 21 straight days, guests can enjoy Mardi Gras–inspired events ranging from burlesque to a crawfish boil (importantly, not together). Once you start sipping that Hurricane, Hand Grenade, or punch, you’ll summarily be teleported from the City by the Lake to New Orleans. Admittedly, that Chicago Creole Dog with crawfish chili, crab-boiled pickles, and pickled collard greens atop a sausage will take you right back to Chicagoland.

