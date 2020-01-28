Madison on Park in San Diego, CA

At Madison on Park this Mardi Gras, get into the spirit with the Queen of Crowns cocktail made with amethyst crystal-infused Botanist Gin, fennel, anise, and more, garnished with smoldering Palo Santo and served with a keepsake crystal and tarot card coaster. Or opt for the boozy vegan milk punch while esteemed trumpeter Dr. John Reynolds (yes, he holds a Doctor of Musical Arts from the University of Southern California) gets your feet tapping. The musical bash runs on Mardi Gras proper from 7 to 9 p.m.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!