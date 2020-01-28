Mission Taco Joint in St. Louis, MO

If you’ll be near St. Louis on Saturday, Feb. 22, check out the Mardi Gras Parade in the Soulard neighborhood, which officially starts at 11 a.m., but you’ll probably find some getting the party started as early as 5 a.m. At Mission Taco Joint’s historic Soulard location, scarf up specialty Cajun shrimp tacos, which appear on the menu this Saturday as a hat tip to the holiday. Bonus: Go on a booze and grub crawl around Soulard, which is a breeze thanks to many local spots setting up serving stands and tables.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!