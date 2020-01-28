Preservation Bar and Grill in New Iberia, LA

New Orleans isn’t the only Louisiana home to Mardi Gras celebrations. About two-and-a-half hours outside of The Big Easy, you’ll find this city just shy of 30,000. Perched on a historic strip, find a reprieve at Preservation Bar and Grill where you can rotate between the two Mardi Gras season specialty drinks: the Lundi Lavender (vodka-based with a swirl of botanicals) and The Royal (Irish Whiskey does the trick). The building predates Prohibition. Fun fact: Dave Robicheaux, the fabled detective in New York Times best-selling author James Lee Burke’s series, often set up shop here.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!