Scholz Garten in Austin, TX

On Mardi Gras this year, plop down at Scholz Garden for its Crawfish Boil Jamboree from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. The event will feature live music from Charles Thibodeaux & the Austin Cajun Aces and DJ Island Time. First welcoming guests in 1866, the venue is said to be the oldest biergarten in Texas and the longest-lasting biergarten in America. During your visit, indulge in the superb collection of beers and Hurricane specials and always say yes to ordering the giant pretzel. Always.

