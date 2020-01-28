Valerie in New York, NY

With a winsome modern interpretation of art deco, Valerie is already worth planning an outing around. Now from Feb. 24 through 28, the sleek midtown hideaway is running a Mardi Gras food and drink special menu. At the bi-level cocktail lounge and restaurant, order your po’ boy and pair it with a Vieux Carré, a panacean blend of Old Overholt Rye, Cognac, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine liqueur, Angostura & Peychaud’s Bitters. For dessert, how can you not heed the call of that pecan chocolate bourbon pie?

