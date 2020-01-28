Food & Drink

The Best Bars to Celebrate Mardi Gras (That Aren’t in New Orleans)

Valerie in New York, NY
11
Valerie 1 / 11

Valerie in New York, NY

With a winsome modern interpretation of art deco, Valerie is already worth planning an outing around. Now from Feb. 24 through 28, the sleek midtown hideaway is running a Mardi Gras food and drink special menu. At the bi-level cocktail lounge and restaurant, order your po’ boy and pair it with a Vieux Carré, a panacean blend of Old Overholt Rye, Cognac, sweet vermouth, Bénédictine liqueur, Angostura & Peychaud’s Bitters. For dessert, how can you not heed the call of that pecan chocolate bourbon pie?

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink