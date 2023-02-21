Mexico City is home to over 20 million people, making it one of the world’s most populated urban locales. Nearly four million out-of-towners visit the Mexican capital every year—among them agave and cocktail enthusiasts primed for a trip unlike any other. Ciudad de México (CDMX) is sprawlingly huge, densely populated, and bursting with life on virtually every corner. In other words, you’ll want to plan ahead before arriving. That’s especially true for drink fans in a city dotted everywhere with world-class bars of all shapes and vibes—from low-key cocktail joints to high-octane mezcal shrines, with all the nearby al pastor tacos required to keep you upright for the duration.

When night falls in CDMX, the street that separates Roma Sur from Roma Norte buzzes in neon. Street lights reveal buildings colored in pastels. Imbibers hop from bar to bar, engaging with friends new and old, fueling up for the evening with the help of wrinkled sidewalk vendors, and gaining momentum as the night unfolds. This scene happens in neighborhoods across Mexico City, from Roma and Condesa to Polanco, the historic city center, and beyond.

In total, there are over 7,000 bars located across the city, making it a feat for even the most seasoned traveler to suss out the finest spaces. That’s why we’ve put together this list of the best bars Mexico City has to offer. We’ve separated them into groupings: cocktail shrines; historic must-stops; tequila and mezcal dens; singular vibes; hotel bars. Regardless of what sort of watering hole you’re thirsty for in CDMX, now you’re covered. Salud!

