1. Licorería Limantour

An institution among Mexico City’s cocktail faithful, Licorería Limantour isn’t just one of the best bars in CDMX, it’s one of the best bars on the planet. Don’t expect white tablecloths and prissy attitudes, this multi-floor icon delivers good times and relaxed attitudes alongside perfectly crafted cocktails. Edison bulbs light the gray stone bar where about a dozen individuals rotate between smoky Oaxacan old fashioneds and rounds of shots. A revolving menu includes twists on classics that elevate various local or regional ingredients. You can always find a new way to enjoy yourself at this Roma staple.

