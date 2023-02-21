10. La Botica Go there

In a city packed with mezcal bars, La Botica is one of the originals. It’s done so well, in fact, that there are now six located around town. But if you’re looking for the original no-frills establishment that started it all, head to this one in Condesa. Small circular tables and foldable metal chairs with beer brand labels lend a sense of authenticity to the space. Over 50 different bottles of mezcal are on offer, mostly from brands you’ve never heard of as the bar is known for supporting small, independent distillers.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!