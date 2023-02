11. La Faena

Like face tattoos, bullfighting, and punk rock, La Faena delivers the kind of old-school Mexico City vibe that one might be looking for in this authentic part of the historic city center. You’re here for good tequila, fresh cut limes, cheap beer, and more than a bit of matador memorabilia. A favorite among locals, the place has just started to attract a bit of a younger crowd.

