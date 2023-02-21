Food & Drink

Best Bars in Mexico City for Luxe Cocktail Lounges, Low-key Speakeasies, and Mezcal Shrines

12. Maison Artemisia

Located directly above Loup Bar, Maison Artemisia is all about absinthe. Decorated like a swanky 19th-century brothel à la New Orleans—velvet couches, candles, and gold frames all lend a sense of opulence to the traditional absinthe-poured-over-a-sugar-cube service. Those not into the green fairy will be pleased to find skilled bartenders stirring up a list of sublime signature cocktails that changes by the week. It’s worth noting the bar serves a house absinthe sourced directly from France.

