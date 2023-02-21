12. Maison Artemisia Go there

Located directly above Loup Bar, Maison Artemisia is all about absinthe. Decorated like a swanky 19th-century brothel à la New Orleans—velvet couches, candles, and gold frames all lend a sense of opulence to the traditional absinthe-poured-over-a-sugar-cube service. Those not into the green fairy will be pleased to find skilled bartenders stirring up a list of sublime signature cocktails that changes by the week. It’s worth noting the bar serves a house absinthe sourced directly from France.

