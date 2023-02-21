13. Le Tachinomi Desu Go there

This standing room-only Japanese bar and restaurant focuses on natural wine and rare sake—with Mexican variety on the list. There’s only enough room for a dozen or so people, so you’ll spend most of your time here pressed up against the bar (not in a bad way). The rotating menu features modern plays on Japanese classics, and guest chefs come through weekly. Swing by Le Tachinomi Desu toward the end of your evening for a look at the well-dressed Polanco locals and industry professionals enjoying a local favorite.

