If you like rum-based cocktails and obscure soul music, then Felina is the place for you. Thanks to superb cocktails and groovy tunes, the bar feels less like a Condesa hipster hangout and more like a longtime hidden gem. Stylish mid-century furniture and bold art deco wallpaper add to the character. The cocktails bend to the classic side, and it’s best to stop by early before the place gets filled to the gills as it does most weekend nights.

