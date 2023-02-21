Food & Drink

Best Bars in Mexico City for Luxe Cocktail Lounges, Low-key Speakeasies, and Mezcal Shrines

Chalkboard with drink specials in a bar with kitschy items in the background.
17
15 / 17

15. Kaito del Valle

Go there

The all-woman team at Kaito del Valle mixes up a variety of Japanese-inspired cocktails. Taking its name from Japan’s famed female pearl divers, “kaito,” the bar also offers an impressive sake collection to go with its post-punk attitude. Maneki-neko—the iconic Japanese lucky cat—serves as the bar’s mascot, which adds to the bar’s playful attitude and ever-changing cocktail menu that’s previously featured drinks named after characters like Godzilla and Pikachu.

