The all-woman team at Kaito del Valle mixes up a variety of Japanese-inspired cocktails. Taking its name from Japan’s famed female pearl divers, “kaito,” the bar also offers an impressive sake collection to go with its post-punk attitude. Maneki-neko—the iconic Japanese lucky cat—serves as the bar’s mascot, which adds to the bar’s playful attitude and ever-changing cocktail menu that’s previously featured drinks named after characters like Godzilla and Pikachu.

