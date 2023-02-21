16. Fifty Mils Go there

Named after the bartender’s favorite measuring tool, the jigger, Fifty Mils sits inside the Four Seasons and is as plush as one might imagine. There’s an outdoor courtyard with umbrellas and a torch-lit fountain. Inside, the interior is finished with velvet furniture and enough dark wood to make any former churchgoer rethink their crisis of faith. This idol to lavish cocktails features a drinks menu that matches its physical ethos, including the on-fire Fenix (toast-infused Ketel One, honey and bacon syrup, ginger extract, casein, and turmeric) and Bugs Bunny (Tanqueray Ten, carrot juice, lemongrass syrup, lime juice, Tres Chiles bitters, all perfumed with fernet).

