Best Bars in Mexico City for Luxe Cocktail Lounges, Low-key Speakeasies, and Mezcal Shrines

Fancy bar in a nice hotel with luxurious seating and an abstract painting on the wall.
17
Courtesy Image 17 / 17

17. King Cole Bar at The St. Regis Mexico City

If you’re looking for luxury, make your to way to King Cole Bar at The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has not only imported the opulent vibe of the bar’s New York namesake, but also its famous bloody Mary. Live music comes from the piano in the corner or a jazz quartet adding to the laidback but buttoned-up atmosphere. The cocktails are well-crafted, while velvet seats give a sense of smart relaxation to this top-floor space in Cuauhtemoc.

