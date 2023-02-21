17. King Cole Bar at The St. Regis Mexico City Go there

If you’re looking for luxury, make your to way to King Cole Bar at The St. Regis Mexico City. The hotel has not only imported the opulent vibe of the bar’s New York namesake, but also its famous bloody Mary. Live music comes from the piano in the corner or a jazz quartet adding to the laidback but buttoned-up atmosphere. The cocktails are well-crafted, while velvet seats give a sense of smart relaxation to this top-floor space in Cuauhtemoc.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!