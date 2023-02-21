2. Handshake Speakeasy Go there

While some cities long ago surpassed their speakeasy limit, Mexico City continues to offer some of the finer examples of the secret bar done right. Case in point, Handshake Speakeasy. Today, it’s one of the busiest bars in town with its Hollywood Golden Era-style attracting visitors from across the globe. Renowned Dutch bartender and owner, Eric van Beek, crafts cocktails with unique flavors that propel the simple into the spectacular. This is especially noticeable in the bar’s most famous cocktail, Mexi-Thai—a combination of coconut-washed blanco tequila, coconut, makrut lime, clarified tomato cordial, and basil oil.

