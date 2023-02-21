Food & Drink

Best Bars in Mexico City for Luxe Cocktail Lounges, Low-key Speakeasies, and Mezcal Shrines

Man with tattooed arm pouring a drink at a bar with two women in the background.
17
Courtesy Image 3 / 17

3. Hanky Panky

Go there

Another bar you’ll likely recognize from lists of the world’s best bars, Hanky Panky sits inside a former burned-out and abandoned Cuban restaurant. Dimly lit and decorated in welcoming neon signs, the bar began as a members only club, but eventually turned into one of the hippest spaces in trendy Juarez. Named after Ada Coleman’s famous gin, vermouth, and Fernet-Branca cocktail, the menu updates semi-annually and focuses on local ingredients and balancing flavors from sweet to savory.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Food & Drink