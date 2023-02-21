Food & Drink

Best Bars in Mexico City for Luxe Cocktail Lounges, Low-key Speakeasies, and Mezcal Shrines

People at a dimly lit bar enjoying themselves.
17
Courtesy Image 1 / 17

4. Brujas

Go there

The sister bar to Hanky Panky, Brujas features a female-led staff and takes its name from the iconic House of the Witches building (Casa de las Brujas) in which it’s located. The frequently changing cocktail menu offers drinks rooted in Mexican herbalism, and visitors will find a variety of classic offerings featuring herbal twists that are prepared in-house. One of our favorite potions is the Yerbera (Havana Club 7 infused with caramel, Armonizados vermouth, and Kalakas Red Mixe endemic chili pepper liqueur).

