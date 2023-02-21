5. Baltra Bar Go there

Baltra Bar comes from the same owners as Licorería Limantour, giving it immediate credence in the CDMX cocktail scene. The theme here is evolution as the bar takes its name from one of the Galapagos Islands Darwin visited. Located in bohemian Condesa, the bar is warm and friendly, but a serious shrine to mixed drinks. They approach cocktails here from the less-is-more/Sasha Petraske school, offering big flavors through classic structures. On Tuesdays, the bar hosts gatherings for industry professionals focused on making the perfect martini.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!