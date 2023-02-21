6. Xaman Bar Go there

Hidden down a set of basement steps in the heart of Roma, Xaman Bar delivers a sense of pre-Hispanic Mexico with its hanging plants and shamanistic vibe. While it might look a bit like a jungle, the bar is decidedly upscale and at the forefront of CDMX’s cocktail scene. The drinks celebrate the botanicals, and you’ll find concoctions featuring tea, wild herbs, and fresh juices alongside perfectly mixed classics. Well-heeled locals and cocktail enthusiasts pack the bar giving it an extra layer of beauty and allure.

