7. La Ópera Go there

You come to La Ópera for the history. Known for its classic tequila serves, the bar first opened its doors in 1876 before moving to its current location in 1895. Dark wood, red-and-white tablecloths, and high ceilings with intricate detailing speak to a space full of stories, which includes General Francisco “Pancho” Villa firing a bullet into the ceiling in 1910. This is not a place for cocktails, so check your ideas of drink decadence at the door. Instead, order a shot of blanco tequila with a traditional sangrita on the side.

