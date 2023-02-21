9. The Bar at San Ángel Inn Go there

Located next door to the Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo house, San Ángel Inn was originally built as a Carmel monastery in 1616. It wasn’t until the early 20th century that Jeanne Roux and Magdalena Cabassut opened the hotel and named it after the surrounding residential area. The bar carries the kind of old school elegance you’d expect from a place of its age and stature. White tablecloths, wood chairs, a large open courtyard pair perfectly with margaritas and must-try steak tacos.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!