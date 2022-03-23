Since 2010, the subscription box market has exploded. You can trace the trend back to Birchbox. Each month, subscribers would get a mishmash of grooming products delivered right to their door. To be honest, there’s something appealing about a subscription box. Mixing mystery with anticipation, it’s a monthly hit of dopamine. Now you can get everything from treats for your pet to menswear accessories on a monthly basis. Want to try new hot sauces or get new underwear? Some box has you covered. But the ones that get us most excited are the ones filled with lagers, hazy IPAs, and stouts. Here are the best beer subscription boxes money can buy.

What you need to know about beer subscription boxes

Besides having a chance to drink new beer, curation might be the the best part about beer subscription boxes. Consider the numbers when it comes to breweries. According to the Brewers Association, back when Birchbox started in 2010, there were 1,813 breweries in the U.S. In 2020, that number went up to 8,884. Even the most committed beer drinkers won’t be able to try all the available beers. Subscription boxes offer the perk of experts who do the hard work of finding and selecting unique beers for you. All you need to do is drink them.

If you’re thinking about getting a subscription, you’ll want to keep your state’s liquor regulations in mind. Not every state will allow you to receive beer box subscriptions. Alabama, Mississippi, Utah, and Kentucky don’t currently allow alcohol deliveries at all. Meanwhile, residents of Delaware and Rhode Island are limited to in-state deliveries.

Whether you think a beer can’t have enough hops, the best beers are hard to find, or want to try something from far, far away, here are the best beer box subscriptions that will satisfy your needs.

