1. The U.S. Microbrewed Beer Club Get it

The largest craft beer club in the world promises 12 12-oz. limited-production, specialty beers from award-winning breweries around the country. Each month, you get three bottles from four different beer styles. The club started back in 1994 and as Kris Calef, the president of founder of the club writes, “We drink a lot of bad beer…So you don’t have to.”

What sets it apart: Price. The U.S. Microbrewed Beer Club was the least expensive beer box subscription we found.

Featured breweries: Flying Fish Brewing Co., Lake Placid Craft Brewing Co., Uinta Brewing

[$46.95 for 12 bottles of beer each month; beermonthclub.com]

