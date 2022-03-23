2. Tavour Get it

Tavour offers beer from 650 independent craft breweries across 47 U.S. states. To get access, all you need to do is download the Tavour app. Though Tavour offers flat fee shipping on orders, if you sign up for a subscription, shipping is free.

What sets it apart: The app. Available from the Apple Store or Google Play, the Tavour app lets you tell them your beer preferences. Then, they’ll pick the highest rated beers that meet your needs.

Featured breweries: Aslin Beer Company, Equilibrium Brewing, Moonraker Brewing

[Starts at $98 for 12 beers a month; tavour.com]

