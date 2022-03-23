3. The Rare Beer Club Get it

Looking for something special? With the Rare Beer Club, you get two limited release beers from around the world each month, with two different beer styles. All beers come in 750 ml bottle with most cork finished and wire caged. In addition, many of the bottles can also be aged for months or years.

What sets it apart: Experience. The tasting panel at the club, once led by Michael Jackson, boasts more than 100 years working in the beer industry.

Featured breweries: Les Trois Mousquetaires, Brouwerij Maenhout, South Street Brewery

[$52.95 for two 750 ml bottles a month; beermonthclub.com]

