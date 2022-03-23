4. Craft Beer Kings Get it

Based in Southern California, Craft Beer Kings has nine different subscription types including Cali Beer, Hazy IPAs, and Sours. You pick the style and frequency (bi-weekly, monthly, bi-monthly). If you’re want to wander the beer shelves in person, Craft Beer KIngs also have two brick and mortar locations in Los Angeles.

What sets it apart: Collaborations. Craft Beer Kings works with brewers such as Arrow Lodge Brewing, 8 Bit, and 450 North on beers you won’t find elsewhere.

Featured breweries: Claim 52, Humble Forager Brewer, Alvarado Street

[$64.99 for six beers a month; craftbeerkings.com]

