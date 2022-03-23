4. Craft Beer KingsGet it
Based in Southern California, Craft Beer Kings has nine different subscription types including Cali Beer, Hazy IPAs, and Sours. You pick the style and frequency (bi-weekly, monthly, bi-monthly). If you’re want to wander the beer shelves in person, Craft Beer KIngs also have two brick and mortar locations in Los Angeles.
What sets it apart: Collaborations. Craft Beer Kings works with brewers such as Arrow Lodge Brewing, 8 Bit, and 450 North on beers you won’t find elsewhere.
Featured breweries: Claim 52, Humble Forager Brewer, Alvarado Street
[$64.99 for six beers a month; craftbeerkings.com]
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top