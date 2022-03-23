5. BeerBox Get it

BeerBox has relationships with more than 150 breweries and they promise that each can-only box has no duplicates. In addition, each beer in the box comes from a different brewery.

What sets it apart: The extras. In addition to beer each month, your box contains brewery decals, coasters, and two bags of Beer Nuts.

Featured breweries: Victory Brewing Company, Sun King Brewery, Surly Brewing Co.

[$49.95 for six 12 oz. cans and two 16 oz. cans; beerbox.com]

