6. Hop-Heads Beer Club

Each month, Hop-Heads will send you 12 beers from U.S. and international craft brewers. You’ll get three different beers and four cans or bottles of each. In addition, there’s a Malt of the Earth newsletter featuring tasting notes and food pairing recommendations.

What sets it apart: Hops. If you didn’t pick it up from the club’s name, they specialize in IPAs, Double IPAs, IPLs, Imperial IPLS, and other highly hopped beer styles.

Featured breweries: Foothills Brewing, Green Man Brewery, Sprecher Brewing Company

[$49.95 for 12 beers each month; www.beermonthclub.com]

