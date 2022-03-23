7. Beers Less Traveled Beer Club Get it

Every month, you’ll get eight different beers from at least four different breweries. There’s also a Brews Less Traveled live stream that features guided tastings and brewer interviews. During the winter holidays, you can sign up for 12 Beers of Christmas and Hoppy Hannukah beer boxes.

What sets it apart: Focus. Each month, all the beer comes from one city. This is an opportunity to sample beers from places like Omaha, Cincinnati, and Knoxville.

Featured breweries: Back Forty Beer Co., Fusion Brewing, Pivot

[$69 for 8 beers each month; brewvana.com]

