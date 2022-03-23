8. Beer Drop Get it

This Denver-based company primarily features Colorado beers, but does include out-of-state breweries, too. Beer Drop allows you to skip deliveries or swap out beers.

What sets it apart: Variety. You can pick 5 styles from eight groups such as Hoppy, Malty, Belgian, and Fruity. You can mix and match for your ideal box.

Featured breweries: Finkel & Garf; Something Brewery; Cerebral Brewing

[$67.98 for 10 beers each month; beerdrop.com]

