Food & Drink

Best Beer Subscription Boxes to Explore Craft Brews

Some of the beers available from Beer Drop
8
Courtesy of Beer Drop 8 / 8

8. Beer Drop

Get it

This Denver-based company primarily features Colorado beers, but does include out-of-state breweries, too. Beer Drop allows you to skip deliveries or swap out beers.

What sets it apart: Variety. You can pick 5 styles from eight groups such as Hoppy, Malty, Belgian, and Fruity. You can mix and match for your ideal box. 

Featured breweries: Finkel & Garf; Something Brewery; Cerebral Brewing

[$67.98 for 10 beers each month; beerdrop.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
Copperwell_021722_300x490
More from Food & Drink