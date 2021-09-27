11. Jack’s Abby Craft Lagers Copper Legend Get It

It’s not fall without Copper Legend. Jacks’ Abby’s Oktoberfest release is available from August until October and is brewed in the traditional style using Noble hops. True to its name, it’s copper in color and filled with notes of caramel corn, rich vanilla, and bready malts. Pour it into a large beer stein and raise a toast to the changing of the seasons.

[$10.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!