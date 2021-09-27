13. Deschutes Brewing Chasin’ Freshies Get It

Just because the weather’s changing doesn’t mean you can’t still enjoy a fresh-hopped IPA. Deschutes Chasin’ Freshies—brewed with Pilsner malts, oats, as well as Bitburger signature Siegelhopfen and German Callista hops—is available in September and October for a reason. It’s fresh, hoppy, and filled with citrus flavors and aromas that will help you forget the inevitability of winter’s arrival.

[$10.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

