15. Ballast Point Brewing Victory at Sea Porter Get It

You might think the season for 10 percent porters isn’t here yet, but you’ll change your tune when you wake up and see frost on your car’s windshield. For these days, we turn to Ballast Point Victory at Sea. Infused with San Diego-based Caffe Calabria coffee beans, it’s loaded with vanilla, freshly brewed coffee, caramel malts, and has a nice dry finish that will leave you craving more.

[$14.69, 6-pack; drizly.com]

