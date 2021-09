16. Left Hand Brewing Sawtooth Get It

Left Hand’s Sawtooth Amber Ale is available year-round. But we believe there’s no better time to imbibe this malty, sweet beer than early fall. Brewed with 2-Row, Crystal, Munich, Wheat, and Black malts, as well as CTZ, US Goldings, Willamette, and Cascade hops, this just might be the most well-rounded beer you’ll drink this month.

[$9.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

