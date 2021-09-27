Food & Drink

20 Fall Beers You Need to Try This October

Boulevard Brewing Tank 7
17. Boulevard Brewing Tank 7

Fall is a great time to dip your toe into the world of farmhouse-style ales and saisons. A great example of an American craft version of this Belgian style is Boulevard Tank 7. It gets its name from being fermented in Fermenter #7. It’s filled with hints of tart yeast, light citrus rinds, and sweet malts. It has a slightly bitter floral presence that holds up well on cool fall days.

[$11.49, 4-pack; drizly.com]

