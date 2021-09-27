19. Harpoon Brewing Flannel Friday Get It

With a name like Flannel Friday, you should be pretty sure this is a fall seasonal. This 5.7 percent ABV amber ale feels like a mix between a red and brown ale, all wrapped up in a thick flannel shirt. It’s brewed with a complex grain bill of Pale, Special W, Dark Roasted Crystal, and Roasted malts, as well as Citra, Simcoe, and Cascade hops. The result is a dry, toasty, sweet, refreshing sipper well-suited for early fall drinking.

[$11.99, 6-pack, drizly.com]

