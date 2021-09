10. 21st Amendment Brewery Tasty IPA Get It

Based on a recipe from homebrew hero Mike “Tasty” McDole, Tasty is a rebuttal to the haze craze: The lively golden IPA—sold September through March—is fruity and resinous, the bitterness clean and refreshingly persistent. It’s also available in 15 packs—perfect for parties.

[$11.99, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

