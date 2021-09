6. Alaskan Brewing Smoked Porter Get It

Also known as a Rauchbier, a smoked beer is a (you guessed it) dark, smoky beer that has its origins in Germany. Back in 1988, Alaskan Brewing was one of the first US breweries to make it. This award-winning beer is still made today. It’s rich, smoky, bold, and perfectly warming on a cool fall night.

[$9.50, 22-ounce bottle; drizly.com]

