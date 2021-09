7. Allagash Brewing Haunted House Get It

Allagash cranks out nothing but winners and its seasonal release Haunted House is no different. This hoppy dark ale is brewed with roasted barley, Blackprinz malt, as well as Saaz, Chinook, and Crystal hops. It might have a spooky name, but its flavor won’t scare you away at all (think coffee-like—sweet and slightly bitter).

[$14.99, 4-pack; drizly.com]

