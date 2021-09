9. Cigar City Brewing Maduro Get It

Regardless of whether or not you enjoy smoking a finely crafted cigar, you should still enjoy this English-style brown ale brewed with extra malts and flaked oats. That’s because this rich, bold brown ale is highlighted by flavors of chocolate fudge, sweet caramel malts, brown sugar, and a gentle, nutty sweetness throughout.

[$10.49, 6-pack; drizly.com]

