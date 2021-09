12. Allagash Brewing Company Ganache Get It

Maine’s Allagash mimics a raspberry-stuffed chocolate cake by utilizing dark-roasted grains, wild yeast, and local fruit, resulting in a confectionary-inspired delight. Consider it dessert—before or after dinner.

[$18.99, 375mL; drizly.com]

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!