1. Dogfish Head Craft Brewed Ales Punkin Ale Get It

For more than two decades, Delaware’s Dogfish Head has brewed this culinary inspired brown ale that’s packed with pumpkin flesh, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Punkin is both more warming and balanced than most pumpkin beers, and just a knockout.

[$12.99, 6-pack; drizly.com]

