5. Fremont Brewing Field to Ferment Fresh Hop IPA Get It

Fall isn’t just a time for darker, maltier beers, but also a time for harvest ales. Fremont’s Field to Ferment is a fresh hop IPA brewed with Acidulated malt, white wheat, Munich malt, 2-Row Pale malt and fresh Simcoe and Centennial hops. It’s dry-hopped with more Simcoe hops, making it fresh, crisp, and slightly bitter—loaded with floral, citrus, and earthy flavors that are well-suited to fall.

[$15.99, 4-pack; drizly.com]

