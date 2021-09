2. Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. Oktoberfest Get It

Each fall, Sierra Nevada partners with a historic German brewery to create an Oktoberfest-ready lager. This version was crafted in conjunction with Weihenstephan, the world’s oldest brewery, and hits every note: brisk and refreshing, with sturdy malt spine and earthy hop character.

[$11.49, 6-pack; totalwine.com]

